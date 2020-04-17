TCSO: Two men arrested after a string of car burglaries in Exeter

EXETER, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Detectives investigating a string of car burglaries in Exeter say they found one of their suspects peering into an empty car.

According to Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, 31-year-old Rufugio Ortega of Lindsay was identified on Thursday and fled when detectives approached him. He was arrested and found to have a stolen gun on him.

Deputies say they also arrested 34-year-old Alonzo Ruiz of Porterville without incident. Both men had methamphetamine on them during the incident.

The Sheriff’s Office adds that the truck the pair arrived in was discovered to be stolen out of Porterville.

The suspects were booked into Tulare County Jail.

