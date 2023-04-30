TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Top 10 fugitive was arrested Saturday after being wanted for the 2021 homicide of Miguel Rosales, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say detectives in the Tulare Area Gang and Narcotics Enforcement Team (TAGNET) arrested 38-year-old Rene Gomes in the City of Tulare.

Detectives say on January 9, 2021, deputies found Miguel Rosales suffering from stab wounds in Tulare. He later succumbed to his injuries.

At the time, investigators say they identified Ismael Hernandez and Rene Gomes as the suspects responsible. Hernandez was arrested and charged whereas Gomes fled and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 733-6218.