TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the suspects involved in an armed robbery Wednesday night.

Officials say around 8:20 p.m., TCSO deputies were called to the CF Market in the 9000 block of Road 236 in Terra Bella for an armed robbery.

Deputies say they learned four men walked into the store, two of them armed with guns, who then pulled out guns and demanded money. They also took several cases of beer along with cigarettes. No one was hurt.

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 733-6218.