TCSO searching for man who stole 5 goats in Dinuba

DINUBA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Tulare County Sheriff’s Deputies are searching for a man who stole 5 goats in Dinuba Thursday.

Authorities say that through the investigation, they learned that a man was driving an older white car when he arrived at the property located near Road 80 and took five baby goats.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Deputy Reyes or the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 733-6218.

