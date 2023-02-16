TULARE COUNTY, Calif . (KSEE/KGPE) – A Terra Bella mother, her two sons, and her boyfriend were arrested for a suspected armed robbery at a convenience store, according to Tulare County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) officials.

Authorities say on Tuesday, TCSO detectives served a warrant at a home in the 9600 Block of Rd. 236 in Terra Bella related to an armed robbery that occurred on Feb. 4, 2023, at the C&F Market in Terra Bella.

During the warrant, deputies say a 17-year-old boy was arrested for the robbery. They say he was found to be in possession of a loaded, unregistered pistol, cocaine packaged for sale, and gang paraphernalia.

Tulare County Sheriff’s Office

Additionally, about one pound of cocaine and about 1,000 counterfeit prescription “M-30” (oxycodone hydrochloride) pills, which authorities believe contain fentanyl were found in a common area of the home.

Tulare County Sheriff’s Office

The boy’s mother identified as 47-year-old Maria Alfaro-Correa, his adult brother, 22-year-old Jesus Correa, and the mother’s boyfriend 32-year-old Ulises Avila-Abrego were all arrested for suspicion of child endangerment and maintaining a home of narcotic sales, according to authorities.

Tulare County Sheriff’s Office

Also, a 12-year-old girl who also lived there was placed into protective custody by child welfare services, officials added.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Detective Corey Sailer or Sergeant Daniel Balderas with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 733-6218.