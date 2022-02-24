TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Deputies are searching for a man who allegedly stole three toolboxes filled with various power tools and other items last Wednesday in Tulare County, according to officials with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

On Feb. 16 around 5:00 p.m., investigators say deputies were called to a home in the 19600 block of Vista Avenue in Plainview for a report of grand theft.

When deputies arrived, the victim told them a man had walked onto the property and stole three Rigid toolboxes filled with Craftsman ratchets, wrenches, sockets (Metric and SAE) and various DeWalt and Milwaukee power tools.

Detectives gathered video surveillance from the incident and say the suspect came to the scene in a blue Honda Civic with black wheels and tinted windows. According to officials, the suspect was last seen wearing blue jeans with a gray shirt and back jacket.

Investigators say he was also wearing a black mask and gray and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy J. McMillian or Sgt. B. McLean with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 1-800-808-0488.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can email tcso@tipnow.com or text/call (559) 725-4194.