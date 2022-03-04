PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been arrested for being in possession of a stolen tractor sprayer, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO).

On Feb. 22, officials say they responded to calls about a stolen tractor as well as an attached sprayer at the Badger Farming Company on the 11700 block of Road 252.

On March 3, detectives say they were informed that the sprayer may have been behind a home on the 25500 block of Avenue 88 in Terra Bella. Detectives say they found a sprayer at the home, and someone from Badger Farming Company also was able to identify the sprayer as the stolen one, according to officials.

TCSO said detectives were able to arrest 35-year-old Chadwick Bardwell of Terra Bella for being in possession of stolen property.

Officials say the tractor is still missing.

The TCSO is asking anyone with information to call Detective Ryan Pugh or Sergeant Demecio Holguin with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office General Investigations Unit at (559) 733-6218.