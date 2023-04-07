TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An Orosi man was arrested for shooting a dog with a bow and arrow Friday night, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say around 7:00 p.m. they were in the area of Avenue 412 and Road 130 when they overheard a dog yelping and running down the street.

When detectives checked the area, they found 51-year-old Lance Canales running away with a bow and arrow and was eventually taken into custody.

Authorities say they found the dog shortly after with a bow penetrating its torso. Thankfully, the dog is expected to survive and has been turned over to Tulare County Animal Control.

The image below has been blurred due to the graphic content:

Courtesy of the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office

After admitting to shooting the dog, deputies say Canales was booked into the Adult Pretrial Facility for resisting arrest and felony animal cruelty.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 733-6218.