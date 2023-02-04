TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Detectives are investigating an armed robbery Saturday evening in Terra Bella, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say just after 7:00 p.m. they responded to the C&F Market in Terra Bella for an armed robbery.

When they arrived, authorities say a man armed with a gun walked into the store demanding money from the clerk. After receiving the money, the suspect left.

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating the incident and anyone with information is asked to call them at (559)733-6218.