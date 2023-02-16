TCSO: Have you seen this car?

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect vehicle involved in a Goshen murder in the Fall of 2022.

Deputies say September 25, 2022, they were called out to the 6500 block of Avenue 308. When they arrived they found 60-year-old Curtis Duffy dead in his trailer with multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators say they collected surveillance video from various businesses and homes that were in the area of the shooting.

Detectives have identified a possible suspect vehicle as a white sedan that was last seen traveling south on Road 64 and Avenue 308 at a high rate speed.

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information on the sedan or the case to contact their homicide unit at (559) 733-6218.