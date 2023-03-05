TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested after leading detectives to the tractor he stole, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say just after 7:00 a.m. they responded to the area of Road 24 and Avenue 88 for a report of a stolen tractor. When they arrived, they were told it was a $100,000 John Deere 5100m Tractor.

Upon investigation, detectives say they found a Ford Mustang stuck in the mud that became disabled. After monitoring the car, they were able to track it and identify 45-year-old Jacobo Conde as the suspect.

After being taken into custody, authorities say Conde later led them to the tractor which was then returned to its owner.

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says Conde was arrested and booked under suspicion of grand theft.