TCSO detectives investigating early morning murder in Orosi

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — Tulare County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating a murder that happened Sunday morning in Orosi.

Just after 7 a.m. TCSO deputies were called to a home in the 13900 block of Avenue 417 in East Orosi for a possible suicide. When deputies arrived, they found 22-year-old Juan Jimenez Rodriguez suffering from a gunshot wound.

During their investigation, deputies determined Rodriguez had actually been shot and had not committed suicide.

Homicide detectives took over the investigation and found evidence indicating the case was a murder, officials say.

Mallory Rodriguez, 28, was identified as the suspect.

Detectives say Mallory and Juan were dating. The suspect was arrested and booked into custody at the Tulare County Sheriff’s Pre-Trial Facility.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 733-6218, or they can remain anonymous by calling or texting (559) 725-4194 or through email at tcso@tipnow.com.