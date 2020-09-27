TCSO Deputies investigating stabbing that killed a man in Dinuba

DINUBA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a stabbing that killed a man in Dinuba Saturday afternoon.

Authorities were called to the area of Avenue 400 and Road 104 for a report of a possible traffic accident with injuries at around 4:15 p.m.

When Deputies arrived they found a car parked on the side of the road, inside they found a man who appeared to be stabbed to death.

No other details were available, detectives with the Homicide Unit are investigating.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Investigations at ‪(559) 802-9563‬ or ‪(800) 808-0488‬.

