OROSI, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An overnight shooting in Orosi is now under investigation by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say, just after 12:30 a.m. on Thursday they were called to the 41600 Block of Road 130 in Orosi following a report of a shooting.

When deputies arrived at the scene, said found a 28-year-old man who had been shot.

Shooting Scene in Orosi – TCSO

According to officials the victim was taken to a nearby hospital, was listed in stable condition and is expected to survive.

The victim has not been officially identified.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Sergeant Randy Gunderman or Detective Jeremy McMillan with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 733-6218.