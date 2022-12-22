TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people were found to be in possession of a stolen trailer from Sunnyside Elementary School in Strathmore, Tulare County Sheriff’s Office officials said.

According to the authorities, on Thursday, around 8:45 a.m. deputies were called to a burglary report at the school.

During the investigation, deputies say they learned the suspects cut the fence and stole a white 4×8 flatbed trailer from the property, worth about $7,000.

According to TCSO officials while checking the area deputies found the stolen trailer in the backyard of a home on 19700 Avenue 232 in Strathmore.

Deputies say 47-year-old Claudia Isla and 36-year-old Luis Sanchez were in possession of the stolen trailer. During the investigation, the suspects admitted to the theft, and the trailer was returned to Sunnyside Elementary School, according to the TCSO officials.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 733-6218.