TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men have been arrested after they were caught trying to steal packages from a cargo train in Teviston on Wednesday, according to officials with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Just after 8:30 a.m., deputies say they received information about people throwing packages out of a cargo train near the railroad tracks in the area of Highway 99 and Avenue 80 in Teviston.

According to officials, investigators learned that the train was scheduled to make its next stop at J Street and Cartmill Avenue in Tulare. After learning this, deputies contacted officers with the Tulare Police Department about the incident and both responded to the area.

Photo of Pedro Gonzalez provided by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Photo of Travis Harris provided by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say the responding units were able to arrest Travis Harris, 43 of Long Beach, and Pedro Gonzalez, 30 of Bakersfield, and took them into custody without incident.

While investigating, deputies say they found multiple UPS packages that had been opened and thrown out of the train along the railroad tracks.

Deputies are asking anyone wishing to provide more information on this case is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 733-6218.