TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was taken to the hospital after being stabbed near Terra Bella, officials with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) said.

On Friday just after 11:50 a.m., TCSO deputies say they were called to the report of a stabbing in the 9500 block of Road 234 in Terra Bella.

According to authorities, when deputies arrived at the location, they found a man suffering stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital and his condition is still unknown deputies added.

TCSO officials say a suspect was arrested but the name will be released after further investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 733-6218.