TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A taco truck was robbed in Tulare County on Monday night, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say that just before 10:00 p.m. they were called to Los Arbolito taco truck in the area of Avenue 256 and Road 204 for an alleged armed robbery.

Deputies say when they arrived, the victim said a man with a gun demanded money from her. She gave him the money and the suspect ran away from the scene. No one was hurt during the incident.

Anyone with information is encouraged by deputies to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218. Or send anonymous information by sending a text or email to TCSO@tipnow.com or calling 1-800-TIPNOW.