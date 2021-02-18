Swipe-right robbery: Fresno Police say suspects lured victims on social media

Eric Newsome, 21 (image courtesy of Fresno Police)

May 04 2021 05:30 pm

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Two are under arrest following a series of armed robberies in Fresno in which the suspects used Tinder to lure their victims, according to Fresno Police.

Officers say 21-year-old Eric Newsome and a 17-year-old juvenile lured their victims using the social media application and then robbed the victims at gunpoint. One victim was pistol-whipped and sustained moderate injuries.

On Monday, the suspects were taken into custody and search warrants were used to examine their home. Detectives report finding several pieces of evidence related to the robberies, including a loaded handgun.

Both suspects were charged with multiple robberies.

