FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno SWAT team has a home surrounded after police served a search warrant for a man in his ’20s who was wanted on several charges, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say around 7:00 a.m., Fresno detectives from the Street Violence Bureau, MAGEC, and Act Team were in the area of the 3800 block of East Bellaire Way near Cedar and Ashlan avenues, conducting a search and arrest warrant.

While serving the warrants at the home police say the suspect exited out of a window at the home. Officers who were on the scene say they quickly set up a perimeter around the area.

Police say they believe they have the suspect contained who they say could be armed. Centennial School is on lockdown as a precautionary measure and children are not in danger, according to police.

If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.