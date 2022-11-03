FARMERSVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 22-year-old man was arrested with the help of a Tulare County SWAT team after he allegedly fired shots at two people Sunday in Farmersville, according to the Farmersville Police Department.

Police say they respond to the area of Pepper Street and Magnolia Avenue after shots were heard in the area. When officers arrived, they say they found shell casings in the road.

According to police, the suspect fled the scene. Officers say they learned the suspect fired a rifle directly at two people missing them and hitting a vehicle.

Detectives from Farmersville, Woodlake, and Exeter say they identified the suspect as Saul Robles. Detectives say with the help of the Tulare County SWAT team arrested Robles on Thursday after serving a search warrant on Oscar Avenue.

Police say Robles was booked into a Tulare County jail.