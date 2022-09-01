TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 17-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of domestic violence after barricading himself and the 19-year-old victim inside a home in Tulare, police say.

On Wednesday around 3:00 p.m., officers with Tulare Police Department say they received an out-of-state request to do a wellness check in a home in the area of 1300 block of West King Street. The person reporting it told dispatchers that he believed his sister was being held against her will by her 17-year-old boyfriend.

When officers arrived at the residence, they say knocked on the door, and the boyfriend’s family members allowed officers to enter stating that they were not aware of any problems and told them the suspect was in his bedroom with his girlfriend.

Authorities say when the teen was aware that the officers were in the house, he started yelling profanities at them, he retreated back into his room and made statements saying his girlfriend was not going to come out, that he was armed, and will start shooting at them.

Officers say that they contacted SWAT and hostage negotiators to try to convince the 17-year-old to let his girlfriend go. After this failed, officers say SWAT team members used flashbangs, entered the bedroom, and were able to safely take the suspect into custody and recover the female victim, who was unharmed.

The suspect was taken to the Tulare Police Department for questioning and then he was booked at the Glen Moran Juvenile Detention Facility on suspicion of imprisonment, domestic violence, and resisting officers with threat of violence.

The identities of both the suspect and the victim were not released by police.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Tulare Police Department.