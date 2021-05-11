SUV intentionally rams motorcycle, leads to kidnapping and massive power outage in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – The driver of an SUV who police say rammed a motorcycle, causing both riders to be thrown off, and then attempted to kidnap one of the riders before crashing into a Fresno power pole on Tuesday is under arrest.

According to Fresno Police, multiple calls about a collision between an SUV and a motorcycle were received around 8 p.m. in the area of Jensen Avenue and MLK Jr. Boulevard.

Officers say the SUV intentionally rammed the motorcycle, causing a male and female rider on board to be thrown off – resulting in serious injuries. The driver of the SUV then grabbed the female rider of the motorcycle and dragged her into the SUV. The female rider was identified by police as the ex-girlfriend of the driver of the SUV.

Police say the SUV then drove erratically away and eventually crashed into a power pole a short time later. That caused a power outage impacting thousands of west-Fresno residents. Officers were then able to contact the victims at both incident sites.

Police say the suspect is facing charges including assault with a deadly weapon and kidnapping. Investigators believe the female victim may be the victim of domestic violence.

Both motorcycle riders were taken to the the hospital.