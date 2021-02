FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A driver crashed through the gate onto the baseball field at Fresno High School early Monday morning.

The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. near Palm and McKinley avenues.

Police said the driver took off after the crash it’s unknown if anyone was injuried.

If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000