FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A section of Fresno’s Shaw Avenue between First and Fresno streets that was closed Friday afternoon has since reopened following the discovery of what officers call a “suspicious package” left near a nearby bank, according to police.

Officers say the suspicious package was examined by the explosives team and was determined to be a portable presentation case.

According to police, the initial road closure came after the package was noticed in the area of Shaw Avenue and Angus Street, not far from Fresno’s Fashion Fair Mall. The first reports of it were received at around 2:00 p.m., prompting police to respond to the scene.

The road has since fully reopened and all entrances to Fashion Fair Mall are accessible again.