Suspicious death of a 16-year-old Madera girl has deputies trying to put the pieces together

MADERA COUNTY, California (KSEE) – The Madera County Sheriff’s Office positively identified the body of 16-year-old Josephine Jimenez who was found in a rural area on Tuesday.

Her death is being investigated as a suspicious due to the unruly circumstance of where her body was found.

Her father says he knew something was wrong the moment he realized his daughter went missing.

On Sunday Oct. 13, Josephine left her house in Madera. Her parents say they didn’t know she was leaving that night. But, the moment they woke up and realized she was not home, they knew something was wrong.

“Her intentions were to be on school Monday,” said Raymond Jimenez, Josephine’s father. “So, when she left that Sunday her intentions were to come back home. Her intentions were not to go out and not come back.”

Raymond said for more than a week, he and his wife, Maria Jimenez, did not know where their daughter was. He said it was the worst feeling in the world.

“She is my baby, I don’t wish this upon anyone,” said Raymond.

On Oct. 22, Josephine’s body was found in a rural agriculture area in southern Madera County.

Madera County deputies say when they came across the body, they could not make a positive visual identification.

“Based on the condition of the body we were not able to make a visual identification,” said Madera County Sheriff Jay Varney. “But, we were able to yesterday do a positive identification through dental records.”

Varney said this case is extremely unusual and is shaking the whole town.

“To find one like this where someone with very little or no runaway history ends up deceased – it’s very unusual,” said Varney.

Now Josephine’s family wants answers. They believe someone knows what happened to their daughter and is wanting the people who know something to speak up.

“If this were to happen to you or your child you would want help,” said Raymond. “You would want someone to come out to speak. No one is going to call you a rat or a tattle tale. You will be doing the right thing.”

