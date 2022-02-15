Suspects wanted for armed robbery at Terra Bella market, deputies say

Photo of the scene provided by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

TERRA BELLA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities are searching for three people accused of robbing a market in Tulare County at gunpoint on Tuesday night.

Around 8:30 p.m., Tulare County Sheriff’s deputies were called out to the Terra Bella Express on Road 236 after someone called 911 to report an armed robbery.

When Deputies arrived, witnesses reportedly told them three people armed with an ‘AR Style’ rifle had walked into the store and demanded money from an employee.

After the employee handed over the money, officials say the suspects left the store and have not yet been identified.

No details about the suspects have been released by authorities at this time.

Detectives currently have the market taped off as they search for evidence related to the robbery.

Anyone wishing to provide information on this case is encouraged to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.