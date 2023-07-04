FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two suspects are wanted by the Fresno Police Department after allegedly stealing a car during a driving test, said the Fresno Police Department on Tuesday.

Police say the incident took place on June 27. They say one of the suspects, the one in the picture provided by police, met the victim to buy a vehicle from him.

Photo Courtesy: Fresno Police Department.

Officers say the victim rode in the vehicle as the suspect drove, and they stopped in an alleyway near Alta Avenue and Maple Avenue.

Police state a second suspect met them, struck the victim with a firearm, and took his vehicle.

The Fresno Police Department encourages anyone with information on the identity of the suspect to contact Detective Miles Payseno at (559) 621-6311.