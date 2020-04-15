Suspects wanted after police say their dogs mauled a cat to death

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Investigators are looking for at least two suspects after dogs mauled a cat to death in Merced, according to the Merced Police Department.

One of the wanted suspects (image courtesy of Merced Police)

The police department’s animal control responded to a report of a dog attack at Foothill Drive and G Street on Monday.

When they arrived, the dogs, the owners, and the cat, which had been mauled to death, were all missing.

Authorities say a video of the incident showed the animals and owners involved. The dogs were shown to be off their leash and the owners made no attempt to intervene and stop the attack.

Merced Police are asking anyone with any information regarding the incident to contact the Tipster Line at 209-385-4725.

The public can also send information via anonymous text messages to police department dialing “TIP411” (847411) and including the keyword “Comvip” in the text message.

