FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Investigators continue to search for a homicide suspect, described by police as being responsible for a deadly shooting on Glenn Avenue and Lansing Way back in May, releasing a picture of the suspect’s truck on Monday.

On Sunday, May 28, at 7:03 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Glenn Avenue and Lansing Way for a report of a gunshot victim.

46-year-old Cristino Paul Rocha

Officers say they found 39-year-old Paul Fierro, suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. Fierro was transported to a local hospital and was pronounced dead a short time later.

Through their investigation, detectives say they identified 46-year-old Cristino Paul Rocha as the person responsible for the fatal shooting of Paul Fierro.

Immediately following the shooting, officers say Rocha drove away in a blue, 1999 Dodge Dakota pickup truck.

Rocha and his pickup truck remain outstanding and a warrant for Rocha’s arrest has been issued.

Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding the shooting or Rocha’s whereabouts to please contact the Fresno Police Department.