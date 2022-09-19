TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Deputies are searching for two men who tried to steal a car from dairy workers in Tipton on Monday afternoon, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Just before noon deputies were called out to the area of Road 80 and Avenue 152 for a report of a robbery.

When deputies arrived, they learned that two dairy workers had been sitting in a parked road on the side of the road near the dairy when they were approached by two men wearing masks.

Officials said the suspects tried to steal the dairy worker’s car but could not do so.

The victims received minor injuries from glass that was broken during the attempted carjacking, but they are expected to be okay.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 733-6218.