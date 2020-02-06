Suspects sought in Hanford stabbing

HANFORD, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Police are searching for suspects in an apparent stabbing that occurred during a fight at an AMPM in Hanford, the Hanford Police Department said Thursday.

The incident happened Sunday around 6:30 p.m.

The Police Department received emergency calls in regards to a fight at the AMPM gas station in which a person may have been stabbed.

Officers later received information from the Adventist Medical Center about a 19-year-old who had come into the emergency room with major injuries consistent with being stabbed, the Police Department said.

The Police Department is asking for help from the public in identifying the people involved in the stabbing.

  • Person of Interest #1: Hispanic Female Adult, 20-30 years of age, dark-colored hair, approximately 5 feet 4 inches tall and 150 pounds.
  • Person of Interest #2: Hispanic Male Adult, 20-30 years of age, wears glasses, dark-colored hair, approximately 6 feet tall and approximately 200 pounds.
  • Person of Interest Vehicle: Dark Colored Chevrolet Tahoe, approximately 2007-2014 model with an unknown CA License plate.

