PARLIER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Detectives are actively searching for the suspect(s) involved in a shooting that sent a man to the hospital on Christmas Eve, according to the Parlier Police Department.

Police say around 4 p.m. they responded to the area of Candace and Erick Avenues for a shooting call with a victim.

Upon arrival, responding officers reported finding a man suffering from gunshot wounds and immediately transported him to a local hospital to be treated for his life-threatening injuries.

Detectives say the victim was walking in the area with his girlfriend at the time of the shooting and that a nearby house and the window of a moving car were also struck.

Officials say the driver of the moving vehicle sustained minor cuts from the shattered glass and was shaken up. No other injuries were reported.

Police are actively searching for the suspect(s) involved and ask anyone with any information regarding this shooting to contact them at (559) 646-6600.