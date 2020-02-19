Suspects sought in 2 Fresno store robberies

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Authorities are asking for help identifying suspects in two robberies that happened last month, the Fresno Police Department said Monday.

The first is a strong-arm robbery that occurred on Jan. 16 at Wigs and Braids, located at Fresno and C streets.

The victim attempted to stop the suspects and a struggle ensued where the suspects got away with the merchandise and the victim’s cellphone, the Police Department said.

The second case is an armed robbery that occurred on Jan. 9 at the Vallarta Market located at Butler and Chestnut avenues.

Upon loss prevention contacting the suspects, a gray and black handgun was pointed at the victim, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the two cases should contact the Fresno Police Department Robbery Unit at (559) 621-7000 or Valley Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-7867.

