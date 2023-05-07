TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Deputies are in search of two men who robbed a gas station Saturday evening, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say around 8:20 p.m. they responded to a call of an armed robbery at Poplar Mini Mart in the 19200 block of Avenue 144 in Poplar.

Upon investigation, authorities say two masked men walked into the gas station when one of them demanded money from the clerk at gunpoint.

After receiving the cash, deputies say the suspects got away before authorities arrived. No one was injured during the incident.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 733-6218.