Suspects on the run after two armed break-ins, both as people were home

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Police are investigating a home invasion robbery at an apartment complex near Fresno State Thursday night – but it wasn’t the only break-in of the day.

Officers were called to the North Park Apartments near Maple and Shaw avenues around 7:15 p.m. Police say two armed men, both wearing masks, climbed through the bedroom window, stole money and ran off.

“They actually went in a bedroom window, we believe, and then came down the hallway and confronted the individuals while they were sitting in the living room,” says Fresno Police Lt. Tim Tietjen.

Police say one of the masked men held a knife, the other a sawed-off shotgun, and demanded money.

“No one was seriously injured by the incident I think it was more a show of force,” Tietjen said.

They got off with some cash and ran out the front door.

Meanwhile, authorities are looking for another intruder who broke into a home near Fowler and Jenson avenues Thursday morning, sparking a neighborhood-wide manhunt.

He is described as black, in his 20s, 6’0″, 165 lbs., clean shaven, wearing a blue shirt, light blue jeans with his hair in dreadlocks.

“Teachers just tried to get everyone inside and we thought it was a drill because they usually say that,” says Andres Naranjo, Sunnyside High School student.

His school was put on lockdown during the search.

The intruder broke in all while a mother and her four-year-old daughter hid in the bathroom; she called the police and her husband. Her husband came home and was face-to-face with the intruder and his alleged accomplice, Keoni Wyrick, 22.

“He immediately pointed a handgun at the homeowner then they got into the car and took off,” explained Tony Botti with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

One suspect is behind bars, and three others in connection are still on the run.

“Obviously a very scary situation for this family,” says Botti.”We are trying to get this guy in custody so he can’t do this to anyone else.”

