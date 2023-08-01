FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two suspects are on the loose in connection to a deadly crash, and shooting that rushed one person to the hospital, and killed a woman.

Officials have now identified the victim of this deadly crash as 66-year-old Mary Lou Flores.

They say she was the driver of one of the cars involved and suffered major injuries that led to her death.

Officials are searching for a Hispanic man and woman they believe to be the suspects in this case.

According to police, the suspects were chasing after seven people from a residential area near North Aurora Avenue, while also shooting at them.

“This is not a random act of violence, this particular incident unfolded at a prior disturbance,” said Fresno Police Lead Homicide Detective Paul Cervantes.

A crime scene spanning the Northern part of the city of Fresno started as a disturbance call for Police but quickly turned into a shooting, a crash, and now a homicide investigation.

“We want to have the ability to go through with a fine-tooth comb and look for evidence,” said Cervantes.

Video from Tuesday shows the damage that a two-car crash caused on North Weber Avenue after both cars burst into flames.

Five people were in the Nissan Sentra, and Flores was the driver. She was heavily injured during the crash, and after being rushed to the hospital, she died.

Lt. Paul Cervantes says she was just trying to get away.

“Flores was still receiving gunfire on her vehicle. Nobody deserves to be shot at, let alone be involved to the point where they’re so scared they have to travel at a high rate of speed, fail to negotiate a turn, crash, and then ultimately die,” he said.

The two suspects in the Toyota Rav 4 were right behind her and slammed into her car. According to officials, they then both ran from the scene of the crash and no one has seen them since.

“The vehicle was being driven by a Hispanic male, and we believe the passenger was a Hispanic female. Officers have been unable to locate those individuals,” said Cervantes.

Investigators are actively searching for them.

Before this crash, the suspects were allegedly chasing and shooting at a Chevy Malibu driving South on Brawley Avenue and shot the 24-year-old passenger in his upper body.

He is expected to survive and is related to Flores.

Investigators say everyone in this case knows each other, including the suspects.

“It was after the fact that we learned that all three vehicles have some sort of connection,” said Cervantes.

As to what caused the disturbance, that is something police are hoping to find out.

They are asking for the public who was around that area on Brawley and Shaw on Monday to come forward with any information.