Suspects on the loose after armed robbery, carjacking in Tulare County, deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Deputies are investigating an armed robbery and carjacking in Tulare County on Wednesday afternoon, according to Tulare County Sheriff’s Office officials.

Just before 1:00 p.m., deputies responded to the area near Yokohl Road and Rocky Hill Drive in Exeter for a report of an armed robbery and carjacking.

Upon arrival, officials say they learned a dark color sedan approached three people who were parked in a pickup truck.

According to deputies, two men got out of the sedan, one who was armed with a gun and ordered all three victims to get out of the pickup truck.

Authorities say the suspects then took all three of the victims’ cellphones and that one of the suspects got into the victim’s truck and drove off while the other two suspects drove off in the sedan.

Officials say no victims were injured during the incident. Deputies described the stolen vehicle as white, 1999 Toyota Tacoma with license plate: 5W43370.

Tulare County Sheriff’s Office deputies say the suspects are considered “armed and dangerous.” Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s department at (559) 733-6218.