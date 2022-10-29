TIPTON, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- Deputies in Tulare County are looking for suspects accused of holding up a store in Tipton Friday night.
The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says it received a call for service at the Dollar General on Burnett Road, near Olive Street, around 9:30 p.m.
Upon arrival, authorities say they were told that two men walked into the business with handguns and demanded money from the clerk.
Deputies say the suspects then took off in a getaway vehicle, but didn’t disclose a description of the vehicle or the direction it may have gone.
The Sheriff’s office is withholding a description of the suspects, but asks anyone with information on the case to call Tulare County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line at (559) 733-6218.