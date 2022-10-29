TIPTON, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- Deputies in Tulare County are looking for suspects accused of holding up a store in Tipton Friday night.

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says it received a call for service at the Dollar General on Burnett Road, near Olive Street, around 9:30 p.m.

Image courtesy Tulare County Sheriff’s Office

Upon arrival, authorities say they were told that two men walked into the business with handguns and demanded money from the clerk.

Deputies say the suspects then took off in a getaway vehicle, but didn’t disclose a description of the vehicle or the direction it may have gone.

The Sheriff’s office is withholding a description of the suspects, but asks anyone with information on the case to call Tulare County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line at (559) 733-6218.