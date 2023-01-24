FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three suspects are wanted in Fresno County following an attempted robbery at a massage parlor in an area south of Clovis, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were initially called on Saturday at around 7:30 p.m. following a report of a gunshot victim at the Shanghai Massage Spa, located at a strip mall at Clovis and Griffith Avenues near Tarpey Village.

Investigators say a robbery attempt involving the three unidentified suspects began with them assaulting one of the spa’s female employees – then shooting a 61-year-old man as he approached the business to check on the staff. The suspects then fled the building.

Pictures of the three suspects are below.

The 61-year-old man was taken to the hospital and is currently listed in critical condition. The employee assaulted was treated at the scene.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Sheriff’s Detective Jared Hixson at (559) 600-8711.