HURON, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Huron Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two suspects who may be connected to a stabbing that took place Friday evening.

Police say around 5 p.m., they responded to the Chevron near 4th Street and Lassen Avenue for a stabbing that had just happened.

Upon arrival, officers say a 35-year-old man was found suffering from a single stab wound. A good Samaritan with former military experience had rendered first aid by applying an improvised tourniquet, saving the man from further injury.

Officials say the victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Detectives revealed surveillance footage that reveals two persons of interest and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying and locating them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Sergeant Lopez at (559) 945-2046.