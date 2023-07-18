FARMERSVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Farmersville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two suspects wanted for multiple thefts in the city.

Police say on Monday night they responded to multiple thefts in the area of West Petunia Street, North Matthew Avenue, and North Steven Avenue.

Officers say the suspects opened unlocked car doors and stole items such as wallets, purses, money, and credit cards.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects in the photos above is asked to contact the Farmersville Police Department at (559) 747-0321.