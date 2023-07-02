Suspects in ATV theft sought in Tulare Co., deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office announced they are actively in search of two suspects who stole an ATV worth thousands of dollars on Sunday.

Deputies say around 12:30 a.m. two suspects were seen on surveillance footage stealing a Polaris Arctic ATV from the Luna Boyz mechanic shop on the 200 block of South Market Street in Pixley.

Authorities say the green ATV is valued at $12,000.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 1(800) 808-0488.