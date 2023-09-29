TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Two individuals who were involved in a gang-related shooting in Orosi have been identified, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says on April 28, 2023, they were called to a gas station in Orosi just before 8:00 p.m., for a report of a shooting.

Detectives say they identified 21-year-old Andres Castillo and 19-year-old Joe Armas as the suspects. On April 29, 2023, Castillo was found and arrested for attempted homicide. However, Armas ran away from the area and has been on the run since.

On September 16, 2023, deputies say they were called to a report of shots fired in Ivanhoe. Deputies arrived and found the victim, a dropout gang member, with multiple gunshot wounds. He was then taken to a local hospital and later released.

Additionally, detectives say they also identified the suspect vehicle in the Ivanhoe shooting as it was being taken during an armed carjacking in Porterville just prior to the shooting. The vehicle was later found and detectives tracked down surveillance video showing Jose Armas inside of the car. The gun used in the Ivanhoe shooting was also found in the vehicle.

On September 27, 2023, detectives say they arrested Armas at a home in the 128000 block of Avenue 412 in Orosi. Detectives also found an AR-15-style assault rifle at the home. Armas was booked on two counts of attempted murder and gang enhancement.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective O. Sanchez and Detective M. Morales with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.