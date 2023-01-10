RAISIN CITY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is under arrest following the death of his girlfriend, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say that on Monday around 10:00 p.m. Fresno County Sheriff’s dispatchers took a call regarding a homicide. Deputies responded to a home on the 8300 block of South Hayes Avenue, near Raisin City.

Upon arrival, deputies say they contact a man and following a brief investigation established that he was responsible for the death of his girlfriend. Detectives responded and arrested the man on suspicion of the alleged homicide. Deputies say this has been determined to be a domestic violence-related case.

Deputies say that it remains an ongoing investigation and no names will be released at this time.