Suspects found with burglary tools after they were tracked down in Clovis, police say

CLOVIS, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A pair of burglary suspects are under arrest after police in Clovis say they are responsible for a string of incidents over the past two weeks.

Investigators say they were mainly targeting cell phone repair businesses.

According to police, 30-year-old Rigoberto Delamora and 28-year-old Marvin Fudil were stopped in a vehicle near Herndon and Fowler avenues on Tuesday, shortly after 3:30 a.m., and were detained without incident. A search of the vehicle found burglary tools and a search of a home in Fresno revealed several items of stolen property.

Delamora and Fudil were both booked into Fresno County Jail on several charges, including commercial burglary.