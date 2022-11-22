FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect led police on a chase crashing into multiple vehicles Tuesday morning, according to the Fresno Police Department.

The short chase began in the area of First St and Gettysburg Avenue in Fresno around 8 a.m. at the Sinclair gas station.

The suspect, 43-year-old Anthony Jeff, was previously under surveillance for violent crimes when undercover officers observed him in a stolen vehicle.

According to officials, when officers moved in to make an arrest, Jeff jumped into the vehicle and sped away.

During the pursuit, Jeff struck multiple police vehicles including several civilian vehicles.

The chase came to an end in the area of Michigan Avenue and Bond St when Jeff struck another vehicle. The suspect’s female passenger in her 30’s was found outside the vehicle.

Both were transported to the Community Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.

Jeff has been arrested on suspicion of felony evading, assault on an officer with a vehicle and probation violation.

No other injuries were reported.