Suspects caught on camera using stolen credit cards, police say

PORTERVILLE, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Police are searching for two suspects caught on camera using stolen credit cards in Porterville.

Police say a Porterville resident lost his wallet on Dec. 21, 2019, which had credit cards and a driver’s license.

Shortly after losing the wallet the cards were used at Target and Wal Mart in Porterville and the suspects were caught on camera.

Officials say the suspects were driving a white Honda.

Anyone with knowledge of the suspect’s identities is urged to contact Sergeant Carrillo at (559) 782-7421.

