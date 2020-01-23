Breaking News
‘Multiple victims’ in downtown Seattle shooting; suspect still at large

Suspects arrested for sale of narcotics and child endangerment, Visalia PD says

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

VISALIA, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The Visalia Police Department arrested three suspects for narcotics and child endangerment on Wednesday morning.

Authorities searched the home in the 200 Block of NW 3rd Avenue, where police say they located meth, a digital scale and packaging material indicative of sales.

Police say there was a 3-year-old child at the home during the search.

Officials found the home in unsanitary conditions and found numerous building code violations.

The 3-year-old and a sibling who was at school at the time were placed in protective custody with Child Welfare Services.

Police say the three suspects were identified and arrested:

Jose Aguilar, 30, arrested for possession of meth for sales.

Jose Guzman, 55, arrested for possession of meth and child endangerment.

Adelina Cruz, 43, arrested for child endangerment.

All three suspects were booked into the Tulare County Adult Pre-Trial Facility.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know