Suspects arrested for sale of narcotics and child endangerment, Visalia PD says

VISALIA, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The Visalia Police Department arrested three suspects for narcotics and child endangerment on Wednesday morning.

Authorities searched the home in the 200 Block of NW 3rd Avenue, where police say they located meth, a digital scale and packaging material indicative of sales.

Police say there was a 3-year-old child at the home during the search.

Officials found the home in unsanitary conditions and found numerous building code violations.

The 3-year-old and a sibling who was at school at the time were placed in protective custody with Child Welfare Services.

Police say the three suspects were identified and arrested:

Jose Aguilar, 30, arrested for possession of meth for sales.

Jose Guzman, 55, arrested for possession of meth and child endangerment.

Adelina Cruz, 43, arrested for child endangerment.

All three suspects were booked into the Tulare County Adult Pre-Trial Facility.

