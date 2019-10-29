Suspects arrested after running from a Madera car crash, police say

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people have been arrested after police say they were in a vehicle that was involved in a carjacking and then crashed into a guardrail in Madera.

Officers say the suspects inside the car fled from the crash site on I Street in central Madera. One suspect, Monique Munoz, was arrested in a residential area and the other suspect, Fernando Aguirre, ran across the freeway and into a house.

Monique Munoz

Fernando Aguirre

Both suspects have been booked into Madera County Jail.

