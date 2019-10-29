Breaking News
Here's everything we know about Sunday night's 'mass casualty' shooting in Fresno
Fresno PD updates the media on the 'mass casualty' shooting in Fresno last night

Suspects arrested after running from a Madera car crash, police say

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people have been arrested after police say they were in a vehicle that was involved in a carjacking and then crashed into a guardrail in Madera.

Officers say the suspects inside the car fled from the crash site on I Street in central Madera. One suspect, Monique Munoz, was arrested in a residential area and the other suspect, Fernando Aguirre, ran across the freeway and into a house.

  • Monique Munoz
  • Fernando Aguirre

Both suspects have been booked into Madera County Jail.

